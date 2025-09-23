Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC stays EOW probe into over 500 UP government-aided madarsas

The court ruled the Human Rights Commission exceeded its jurisdiction, offering relief to madarsa teachers facing allegations of financial irregularities over their degrees.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsMadarsaAllahabad High CourtEconomic Offences Wing

Follow us on :

Follow Us