News Live: Hurricane Ian death toll at 23, Florida authorities say

  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 08:44 ist
  • 08:43

    Fire breaks out at Gurugram's Global Foyer mall

  • 08:41

    PM Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today

  • 08:09

    Congress pays tribute to Annie Besant, the first woman Congress President

  • 08:03

    An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple

  • 07:03

    Container catches fire on NH48 near Motiwada village in Valsad. 5 fire tenders have reached the spot

  • 07:02

    Hurricane Ian death toll at 23, Florida authorities say