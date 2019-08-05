BSF troops seize cough syrup bottles from smuggler

BSF troops nabbed a man trying to smuggle cough syrup to Bangladesh from West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

BSF personnel noticed three persons moving suspiciously near the Indo-Bangla border in the Mahakola area on Sunday night. They challenged them. Two of the smugglers fled from the spot while one was nabbed by the BSF troops, the police said.

The BSF troops found 653 bottles of cough syrup from the possession of the nabbed smuggler. The BSF handed over the smuggler and the seized bottles of cough syrup to the police, they added.