Budget to be continuation of 4 to 5 mini-budgets of 2020: PM Modi

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the upcoming Budget would be a continuation of the four to five mini-budgets presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the pandemic last year.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the Budget Session, the prime minister asked members to “make full use of the sacred place of Parliament” to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

PM Modi's remarks come against the backdrop of the Opposition parties boycotting the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

He said the finance minister had to present four to five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming Budget would also be seen as part of that series. “For the first time in the history of India, our Finance Minister had to present four to five mini-budgets as separate packages in 2020. The series of mini-budgets continued in a way in 2020. I am confident that this Budget will also be seen as a part of the series of those four-five budgets,” he said.

Modi described the Budget Session as the first session of this decade which was crucial for the bright future of India. Keeping in mind this decade, there should be discussions and presentation of different views in this session, he said.

“There should be proper utilisation of this decade and, therefore, there should be discussions and presentation of different views for meaningful results keeping in mind this entire decade. These are the expectations of the country,” Modi said.

The Budget Session of Parliament began under the shadow of the farmers' agitation on the borders of the national capital and the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.