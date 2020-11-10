Bypolls result: BJP ahead in 40 out of 59 seats

The BJP on Wednesday were leading in 40 out of 59 Assembly seats in 11 states that went to bypolls with the Congress turncoats dominating the saffron party's list of successful candidates.

Of the 59 seats, Congress was holding 42 seats, while the BJP had seven.

At least 31 seats in which the BJP was leading or have won belonged to the Congress, whose MLAs had switched sides to the saffron camp. The largest chunk of Congress defectors were in Madhya Pradesh (25), followed by Gujarat (8) and Manipur (4).

The election trends (at 5:36 PM according to Election Commission website) showed that the Congress has won or was leading in just 11 seats, while BJD and independents won two each, and BSP, SP, NDPP and JMM won one each.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 19 of the 28 seats, which included three other MLAs who died, that went to bypolls, while Congress was ahead in eight and BSP in one.

The emphatic BJP surge ensured the safety of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which needed seven seats, while cementing Jyotiraditya Scindia's political capital in the state where he was locked in a tussle for supremacy with Kamal Nath in Congress before he jumped the ship.

All the eight victories in Gujarat for the BJP also came as a relief for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was facing criticim over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic amid speculation about a leadership change in the state. All the eight seats belonged to Congress, whose MLAs resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

Manipur was another state where BJP managed to win four out of the five seats, which belonged to the Congress. It also has the support of the independent who won the bypolls. "A huge day for Manipur BJP! We won 4 out of 5 seats - BJP contested only in four seats...Once again the people of Manipur show their trust in principles and ideology of BJP and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chief Minister Biren Singh tweeted.

For BJP, Telangana was also a welcome news with the party wresting the Dubbak seat from the ruling TRS. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted, "Great showing by BJP in Telangana. Dubbak won by Raghunandan Rao of BJP despite most undemocratic behaviour by ruling TRS. BJP emerges as the lone alternative to TRS family raj."

The twin wins in Karnataka also embolded Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is facing trouble from within the BJP while the saffron party also retained all the six seats it held, while the Samajwadi Party managed to hold on to one seat where the bypolls were held.

Jharkhand gave some jitters to Chief Minister Hemant Soren as his brother Basant was initially trailing in JMM stronghold Dumka, which the former had vacated. When the final vote was counted, it was all smiles for the Chief Minister as ally Congress also retained the second seat which went to polls.

For Congress, Haryana and Chhattisgarh provided some relief as the party candidates managed to win one each seat. In Haryana, Congress' Indu Raj defeated Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, whom the BJP fielded for the second time in one year in elections in the state. Dutt, a wrestler, lost both.

Ruling BJD also retained two seats in Odisha, while in Nagaland, NDPP won one seat and an independent emerged victorious in the second seat.