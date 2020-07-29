Cabinet approves new education policy, renames MHRD

The Union Cabinet has approved a new education policy, details of which will be announced today, news agency ANI reported. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will also be renamed to the Ministry of Education, the agency said. The announcements will be made later in the day.

Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) renamed as Ministry of Education. The announcement to be made later today. pic.twitter.com/shM4QrDg6m — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Union Cabinet approves new education policy, to be announced today. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

According to the HRD Ministry, the National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992, nearly three decades since a change was implemented.

It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a "global knowledge super power', a government statement proposing the policy stated.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework, the statement said.

It said the new policy framework should focus on multi-linguistic, 21st-century skills, integration of sport and art and environmental issues.

The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels is also expected as implementations in the new policy, especially after its necessity amidst the pandemic.

Reforming the higher education scenario by making the Indian education system at par with the highest global standards is one of the key objectives.

(With agency inputs)