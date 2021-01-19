Cancer Institute head Dr V Shanta passes away

Dr V Shanta, the senior oncologist who dedicated her life to ensure all cancer patients got quality and affordable treatment at the Cancer Institute, Chennai, passed away here on Tuesday morning. She was 93.

Dr Shanta took her last breath at around 4 am on Tuesday, hours after she was shifted to a hospital following ill-health. The senior oncologist was active till Monday night.

Dr Shanta, who joined the then fledgling Cancer Institute in 1954 as Resident Medical Officer, was the chairperson of the hospital that helped lakhs of cancer across the country access quality treatment. Dr Shanta, who stayed in a room inside the sprawling campus, was instrumental in transforming the Cancer Institute from a 12-bed institute into a comprehensive cancer centre with over 500 beds.

Born in 1927 in a distinguished scientific family of Nobel laureates C V Raman and S Chandrasekar, Dr Shanta joined the Cancer Institute in 1954 after pursuing medicine from the prestigious Madras Medical College (MMC). From then there was no looking back for the senior oncologist who went on to dedicate her lifetime for cancer patients.

Doctors who worked with her said Dr Shanta relentlessly worked towards making quality cancer treatment affordable to all. A senior oncologist, Dr Shanta had published over 95 papers in national and international journals, contributed chapters in Oncology books and delivered many prestigious orations.

Condolences poured in from various quarters. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Dr. V Shanta, chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute is no more. Forever in service of the poor and needy, she lived in a room within the hospital premises, with the singular mission of cancer cure. A saint, no longer among us.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi wrote: “I am grieved by the passing away of Dr. V. Shanta, oncologist and humanitarian. She has left a rich legacy, having made quality cancer care affordable & accessible through the Adyar Cancer Institute. Dr. Shanta's life of service continues to be a true inspiration for all of us.”