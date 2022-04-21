Can't compromise on India's unity and integrity: PM to bureaucrats

The unity and integrity of the country should be the touchstone of every decision, even local ones. Reforms in governance should be the natural stance of civil officers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told bureaucrats on Thursday.

“Wherever we are in the system, our prime responsibility is the unity and integrity of the country. There cannot be any compromise. Even local decisions should be measured against this touchstone," Modi told a gathering of bureaucrats on Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan.

"Every decision of ours should be evaluated on its capacity to provide strength to the country’s unity and integrity. ‘Nation First’ should always inform our decisions,” he added.

Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion.

He added that the government system must nurture society. “There should be a change in the lives of the common people in the country,” he said.

PM said it was the duty of bureaucrats to come up with a vision for India in the 100th year of independence.

“India in the 100th year of independence can’t be routine; it is a watershed year. These 25 years should be seen as a unit, and we should have a vision from now onwards," Modi said.

