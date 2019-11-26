CBDT sacks 21 taxmen on graft charges; takes toll to 85

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Tuesday compulsorily retired yet another 21 tax officials on corruption charges, with total number of dismissed taxmen going up to 85 since June this year.

The dismissed tax officials belong to Group 'B' services of income tax (I-T) department of the rank of income tax officer (ITO). They have been compulsorily retired under Rule 56(J) in the public interest over corruption, other charges and CBI traps, finance ministry sources said.

The dismissed tax officials include Ch Rajasiri, an ITO (IAP) at Rajahmundry. Rajasiri was caught while receiving Rs 1.5 lakh. It also includes B Srinivasa Rao, TRO-1, Visakhapatnam, who demanded and accepted illegal gratification. Rao was trapped by CBI during an operation where he received Rs 30,000, additional Rs 75,000 was later recovered from his office. The CBDT has also sacked P Venkateswara Rao, ITO at Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) in Vishakapatnam for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 65 lakh.