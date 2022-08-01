CBI arrests 3 senior railway officers in bribery racket

The CBI has arrested three Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officers and two others after busting a bribery racket allegedly involved in securing preferential allotment of freight rakes in the Hajipur-headquartered East Central Railway (ECR), officials said Monday.
The arrested IRTS officers were Sanjay Kumar (1996 batch), posted as Chief Freight Transportation Manager in ECR, Rupesh Kumar (2011 batch), posted in Samastipur, and Sachin Mishra (2011 batch), posted in Sonpur.
Also Read | CBI requests to probe cases worth Rs 30,912 crore pending with six states
The officers were accused of collecting regular bribes from ECR vendors for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods, they said.
The CBI has also arrested Nawal Ladha of the Kolkata-based Abha Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. and a private person named Manoj Kumar Saha in connection with the case, they said.
During searches, Rs 46.50 lakh in cash was recovered, they said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly