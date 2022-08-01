CBI arrests 3 senior railway officers in bribery racket

CBI arrests 3 senior railway officers in bribery racket

During searches, Rs 46.50 lakh in cash was recovered by the CBI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 20:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI has arrested three Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officers and two others after busting a bribery racket allegedly involved in securing preferential allotment of freight rakes in the Hajipur-headquartered East Central Railway (ECR), officials said Monday.

The arrested IRTS officers were Sanjay Kumar (1996 batch), posted as Chief Freight Transportation Manager in ECR, Rupesh Kumar (2011 batch), posted in Samastipur, and Sachin Mishra (2011 batch), posted in Sonpur.

Also Read | CBI requests to probe cases worth Rs 30,912 crore pending with six states

The officers were accused of collecting regular bribes from ECR vendors for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods, they said.

The CBI has also arrested Nawal Ladha of the Kolkata-based Abha Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. and a private person named Manoj Kumar Saha in connection with the case, they said.

During searches, Rs 46.50 lakh in cash was recovered, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
Indian Railways
bribery
India News

What's Brewing

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 