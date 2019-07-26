CBI, ED are BJP's frontal depts to persecute: Surjewala

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 26 2019, 18:37pm ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2019, 19:17pm ist
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. File photo

Central agencies like the CBI and the ED have become "frontal departments of the BJP" to "persecute and prosecute", Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Friday.

His remark came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a money laundering case.

In a tweet, Surjewala said that "another day, another attack on Congress leaders-this time on former CM@BhupinderSHooda."

 

"ED, CBI, Income Tax have become frontal departments of BJP in their unending quest to persecute and prosecute," the Congress's chief spokesperson said.

 

He also targeted the saffron party on the income tax raids on several premises linked to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana and Delhi.

Surjewala, an MLA from Haryana, said, "Raid Raj has become synonym of BJP".

The "illegal raid" at Bishnoi's residence, which has been going on since Tuesday, is a living example of this, he said.

Bishnoi and his wife Renuka have been in Delhi since the searches began earlier this week. However, his son Bhavya has been staying at Hisar with his grandmother Jasma Devi.

