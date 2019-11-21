CBI files case against MCD officials in bribery case

The CBI has booked two MCD officials for allegedly demanding graft from an industrialist in Delhi, the agency said.

The CBI, while trapping the officials, recorded the conversation of the graft demand and officially included the same as the primary evidence in the case.

On Tuesday, the CBI booked the Assistant Commissioner Balraj and an upper divisional clerk Manoj, both posted in the North MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi).

According to a complaint, filed to the CBI on November 18, it was alleged that the two accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for de-sealing a factory at Khasra, Jaunti in Delhi.

The CBI, while elaborating on the complaint, stated that MCD had sealed the factory six months ago.

After lot of insistence, the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 1.5 lakh out of which the first installment of Rs 75,000 was to be paid to the officials.

The conversation between the complainant and the accused officials were recorded by the CBI using a digital video recorder which was kept in the shirt of an independent witness.

After verifying the recordings and other material evidence, the CBI registered a case against the two officials.