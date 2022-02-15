CBI files FIR in Tamil Nadu girl suicide case; no mention of 'religious conversation'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the 17-year-old student’s suicide case by registering a First Information Report (FIR), following an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The FIR was filed a day after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to begin the investigation in the case while hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking to quash the January 31 order passed by the High Court transferring the case to the central agency.

In the FIR, the CBI reproduced the brief of the original FIR filed by the Tirukkaatupalli police in which it is mentioned that she consumed pesticide on January 9, 2022, due to “mental stress” caused by the hostel warden’s action of asking her to do work like removing grass from the ground and cleaning the rooms.

The FIR reproduced by the CBI does not make any mention of “religious conversion” for now. The 17-year-old girl, who was studying at the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School and staying in the hostel, died on January 19, 2022, ten days after she attempted suicide.

The girl had named the warden in one of the videos shot by a BJP functionary before her death. The girl, responding to questions from the BJP functionary, had said the warden had attempted to convert her to Christianity two years ago.

The BJP took up the issue to allege “forced conversion” but the state police ruled out the angle. However, the girl’s father knocked at the doors of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

