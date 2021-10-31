CBI makes first arrest in Anil Deshmukh bribery case

CBI makes first arrest in bribery case involving Anil Deshmukh

The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Image

The CBI Sunday made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as it took an alleged middleman into custody, officials said.

The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane Sunday morning, they said, adding he has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.

The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh, they said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anil Deshmukh
CBI
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain

G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

 