CBI makes first arrest in bribery case involving Anil Deshmukh

The CBI Sunday made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as it took an alleged middleman into custody, officials said.
The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane Sunday morning, they said, adding he has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.
The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh, they said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain
UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen
Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming
Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive