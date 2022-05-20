CBI files fresh case against Lalu, searches under way

CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2022, 08:34 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 09:28 ist
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said. 

 

 

