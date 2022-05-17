CBI searches multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram

The searches are being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 09:36 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations linked to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti across Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.  

The searches are being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram. The allegations are that Karti took illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas to some Chinese citizens for working in a project in Punjab.

In Tamil Nadu, the CBI is conducting searches at premises belonging to the Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram. 

More to follow...

CBI
P Chidambaram
India News
Karti Chidambaram

