CBI searches multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations linked to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti across Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka.

The searches are being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram. The allegations are that Karti took illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas to some Chinese citizens for working in a project in Punjab.

In Tamil Nadu, the CBI is conducting searches at premises belonging to the Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram.

More to follow...