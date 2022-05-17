CBI searches multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram, son

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday once again came under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which conducted searches at nine locations to probe allegations that he took “illegal gratification” of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas to Chinese citizens for working in a project in Punjab.

The raids were conducted in Chennai, including the sprawling bungalow owned by Karti’s father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram in upscale Nungambakkam, Mumbai, Odisha, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Karti, who is understood to be out of the country, tweeted: “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.” The CBI had in February 2018 arrested Karti, Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, on his arrival from a foreign trip in connection with the INX money laundering case.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

Sources in the CBI said the fresh searches at premises belonging to Karti are related to allegations that he took illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas to some Chinese citizens for working in a project in Punjab.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at Karti’s premises in the past. Chidambaram was also arrested in the INX media case.

