Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Frustrated with poor road conditions, Bengaluru residents stage peaceful protest

The protest was organised in front of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, where hundreds of residents, including children and senior citizens, stood united with placards calling for safer roads.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 09:47 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsprotestRoadsBengaluru roads

Follow us on :

Follow Us