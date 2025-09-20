<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of residents of several societies gathered along Varthur Road on Saturday morning to form a peaceful human chain, demanding immediate action to repair the dangerously damaged stretch between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gunjur">Gunjur </a>and Varthur Kodi. </p><p>The protest was organised in front of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, where hundreds of residents, including children and senior citizens, stood united with placards calling for safer roads.</p><p>“The condition of this road is pathetic, with potholes everywhere. It is disheartening that one protester returning home even fell and got injured,” said Ajith Kumar, a resident of Prestige Lakeside Habitat.</p> .'Nearly 7,000 filled, 5,000 more remaining': DK Shivakumar asserts govt committed to making Bengaluru pothole free.<p>Daily commuters say the situation has reached unbearable levels. The two-kilometre stretch between Vinayak Nagara and Varthur Police Station, which should ideally take less than five minutes, now takes a minimum of 40 minutes to cross, regardless of the time of day. </p><p>Residents point out that not only does this lead to wasted time, but it also increases the risk of accidents and health hazards due to dust and poor road quality.</p><p>Swetha Rangaswamy, a part of the Individual Tax Payer's Forum told DH that the protest was not a political move at all rather a cry for help "We pay tax so we are entitled to ask questions" she said adding that the" poor road conditions have made daily commuting unsafe. "Refund the taxes we have paid, and we will maintain the roads ourselves."</p> .<p>Protesters ensured the demonstration remained peaceful and non-disruptive to traffic, focusing solely on drawing attention to the urgency of the problem. The united effort of societies along the route sent a strong message to authorities: that the community will no longer remain silent about crumbling infrastructure and unsafe roads.</p><p>Today’s protest was not only about highlighting potholes but also about demanding dignity, safety, and accountability for every commuter who uses this crucial stretch on a daily basis.</p>