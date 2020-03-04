CBSE busts rackets selling fake question papers on YouTube, lodges FIR with Delhi police

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has busted some rackets offering fake papers of board examination in lieu of money and also spreading fake news about paper leaks.

Identifying as many as 54 such accounts on YouTube, the board has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police requesting for lodging of FIR against those operating through these YouTube accounts.

It has also written to the special cell of the Delhi police to take stern action against persons involved in such activities.

Issuing a notification, the CBSE also alerted the students and their parents, appealing them not to fall in the trap of such unscrupulous elements.

“It has come to the notice of the board that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing the CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payment, posting fake videos about leakage of the CBSE question papers on YouTube, thus misleading students and parents,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The Board is “vigilant and active” in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours.

“Action has been initiated against the use of various social media platforms and also against individuals who are making false and baseless complaints,” he added.

Besides lodging a complaint with the Delhi police for lodging of FIR in connection with the case, the CBSE has also written to the special cell of the Delhi police requesting for action against those circulating fake news about the board examination paper leaks on various social media platforms.

“The CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for the security of ongoing examinations,” Tripathi said.

The board will continue to locate and identify more such links and uploads on the YouTube and other social media platforms and file complaints with the Delhi police for action against those perpetrating the crime, he said.

“The CBSE seeks the cooperation of the public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost,” he added.

While the board examinations of the Class XII students will conclude with Sociology paper on March 30, the examinations of the Class X students will end with Computer Science paper on March 20.