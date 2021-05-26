CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Live: Manish Sisodia bats for vaccination before exams

In the run-up to a decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams set to be taken by the Centre, various stakeholders have chipped in with their objections, thoughts and suggestions. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia said that exams should not be held before students are vaccinated against Covid-19 and recommended the tabulation of results taking into account the marks students scored in class 10, class 11 and assessment during class 12 so far. May 25 was the deadline for states to suggest a course of action and the Minister for Education said that a decision will be taken soon. Stay tuned for updates.
Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the in next few days: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
A broad consensus emerged on conducting the Class 12 board examinations –with selective subjects and in a staggered manner – at a meeting convened by the Centre with state education ministers on Sunday.
Vaccinating class 12 students before board exams important but impractical at present: Experts
Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Meghalaya have also urged the central government to vaccinate teachers and students on priority to ensure their safety during their time at the test centre.
A medical expert from a leading private healthcare facility, requesting anonymity, said, "Unless you have a vaccine that is licensed for that age group, you cannot administer it. The trials for Covaxin have begun and we don't know about Covishield's trials for the 2 -18 years age group. Only Pfizer is the one available for aged above 12".
In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sisodia said if experts suggest against giving Covishield or Covaxin jabs to class 12 students, the Centre government should procure Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for children above the age of 12 years.
Vaccination or cancellation: Delhi govt's suggestion to Centre on class 12 board exams
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday reiterated his demand of "vaccination or cancellation" in his suggestions sent to the Central government on conducting Class 12 board exams.
Covid-19: Majority states favour shorter duration for Class 12 board exams, a few want students vaccinated
A majority of states have chosen the option of conducting shorter duration Class 12 board exams in home schools for major subjects while few have stressed on the need to vaccinate students and teachers before going ahead with the exercise, according to sources.
