CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Live: Manish Sisodia bats for vaccination before exams

In the run-up to a decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams set to be taken by the Centre, various stakeholders have chipped in with their objections, thoughts and suggestions. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia said that exams should not be held before students are vaccinated against Covid-19 and recommended the tabulation of results taking into account the marks students scored in class 10, class 11 and assessment during class 12 so far. May 25 was the deadline for states to suggest a course of action and the Minister for Education said that a decision will be taken soon. Stay tuned for updates.