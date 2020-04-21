Central team, Bengal govt spar over improper implementation of COVID-19 lockdown

Claims and counterclaims flew thick and fast between the Central teams visiting West Bengal to evaluate the regimentation of the lockdown and the state government on Tuesday (April 21).

While Apurva Chandra, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence and team leader in Kolkata claimed that state government was cooperating; Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that it would have been better if the Centre coordinated with the state government before sending the team. Later in the day, the Central team visited some areas in the city.

Chandra said that on Monday they met the Chief Secretary at the state secretariat and were assured that after another meting they will be taken around.



“But today we were informed that there are some issues and we will not be going out,” Chandra told a news agency.

He also said that he had conveyed to the state government that the team will be only with a state government liaison officer because our work can be effective in case the state government accompanies them.



“I would like to add that these teams have gone to other states also like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. There we got the support of the state governments and all the teams are working. They have also been given the same notice as the state of West Bengal. But there is no problem,” said Chandra.

“Our government’s stand is that in a set up like this it would have been better if the Centre coordinated with us before sending the teams. We have provided all our progress report and information regarding the situation in West Bengal to their team leader Vineeth Joshi in north Bengal. If he wants to visit any places we will consider it,” said Sinha.

“There should be no conflict between the Centre and the state. But blaming only the state government will not do. It is expected that discipline will be shown by both sides,” said Sinha.