Central Vista Project will increase efficiency of executive functioning, ease public life, Centre tells SC

The Union government has defended before the Supreme Court its Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Project here, saying there would be no destruction or dismantling of any heritage structure or cutting of existing trees for construction of new Parliament and central secretariat buildings.

Maintaining that Rs 20,000 crore was not being invested immediately and in fact was total expenditure to be carried out in six years, it said the project will save substantial expenditure on hiring of accomodation. It would also increase efficiency of the executive functioning and ease public life in general as all the key ministries would be located centrally. The project would accommodate 51 ministries in 10 buildings and would save Rs 1,000 crore as rent annually.

With regard to necessity of construction of new Parliament building, the project propponent, CPWD, Ministry of Urban Development said there is no feasibility of accommodating of more members in existing building.

"The existing building is almost 100 years old, distressed and not able to meet current requirement in terms of space, amenities and technology. The structure does not meet the upgraded earthquake zone IV requirements," it said.

"The fire safety is a major concern as the building is not designed to meet present fire norms. The existing building also requires extensive retrofitting, which is not feasible without vacating the building," it added.

In an affidavit to a plea by Rajeev Suri against the project, the government said construction of new building to suit the present day requirement with latest facilities and to accommodate more members is the most prudent proposal. The new Parliament building would allow Lok Sabha to accommodate 876 members and Rajya Sabha with 400 members.

The government also submitted that the environmental clearance for expansion and renovation of Parliament building has been granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change based on recommendation of EAC (expert appraisal committee) following due process of law after going through proposal in detail including the impact on environment, groundwater, air pollution, tree cover, effect on traffic circulation etc as per extant guidelines.

The study group of the Central Vista Committee (CVC) has conducted its meetings through video conferencing in view of Covid-19 pandemic and has granted 'no objection' to the proposal on April 23. The postponement of meeting for indefinite period was not feasible due uncertainties of the present pandemic, it added.

"The entire process has been conducted in a fair and transparent manner and in accordance with the laid down procedure. It is reiterated that environmental clearance was granted on June 17 based on EAC's recommendation in the meeting held on April 22," it said.