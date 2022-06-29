Centre asks social media firms to remove content justifying Udaipur killing

Centre seeks removal of posts justifying Udaipur murder

The MeitY said to the removal was needed to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 22:03 ist
People accompany in large numbers during the funeral procession of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre has asked social media platforms to immediately remove content that encourages, glorifies or justifies the killing on Tuesday of a tailor in Udaipur.

A Hindu man was killed in his tailoring shop in the Rajasthan town on Tuesday, and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a notice issued late on Wednesday that the removal of the content was necessary "to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony."

