Centre asks social media firms to remove content justifying Udaipur killing

The Centre has asked social media platforms to immediately remove content that encourages, glorifies or justifies the killing on Tuesday of a tailor in Udaipur.
A Hindu man was killed in his tailoring shop in the Rajasthan town on Tuesday, and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a notice issued late on Wednesday that the removal of the content was necessary "to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony."
