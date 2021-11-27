Centre decriminalises stubble burning by farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The Centre has accepted the farmers' demand of decriminalising stubble burning, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday.
Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. Govt of India has accepted this demand as well: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/7719RkEzbt
— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, & making MSP system more transparent & effective, Tomar said.
"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," he added. The Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
‘Net-zero’ and 12 other climate buzzwords
800-year old mummy found in Peru
Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work
A new demographic reality for India
What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa
Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish
US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod