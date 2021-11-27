Centre decriminalises stubble burning by farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The Centre has accepted the farmers' demand of decriminalising stubble burning, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday.

Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. Govt of India has accepted this demand as well: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/7719RkEzbt — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, & making MSP system more transparent & effective, Tomar said.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," he added. The Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session.

