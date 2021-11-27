Centre decriminalises stubble burning by farmers

Centre decriminalises stubble burning by farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 12:24 ist
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: IANS Photo

The Centre has accepted the farmers' demand of decriminalising stubble burning, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, & making MSP system more transparent & effective, Tomar said.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," he added. The Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session. 

More to follow...

