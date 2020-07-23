Centre extends tenure of Krishna Tribunal by one year

The Centre on Thursday extended the tenure of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal for a period of one year to resolve water sharing dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The extension of tennure for year from August 1, 2020 says Gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

This extension of time of tribunal to resolve Krisha river water sharing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh under Sec 89 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

The Centre set up theTribunal in 2004 to share Krishna water among Maharashtra, Karnataka and the then Andhra Pradesh. The tribunal has submitted its report in December 2010. Subsequently the Ministry of Water Resoureces (present Jalshakthi) dissolved the Tribunal also.

However, after separate states was created by dividing wrestwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the Centre decided to revive the Tribunal to share Krishna water share between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.