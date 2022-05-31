Centre finalises five urban development schemes

To overhaul urban planning and improve infrastructure in cities, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has finalised five urban development schemes as proposed in the Union Budget.

The schemes include the modernisation of building by-laws, preparation of local area plans and town planning schemes, creation of sponge cities by integrating blue and green infrastructure, transit-oriented development (TOD) and allowing transferable development rights (TDR).

Under the schemes, the Centre will fund states to introduce reforms in urban development. However, the fund will be provided to states depending on how they introduce reforms in different areas, including urban planning and improving the urban transport system, said an official in the ministry.

The Centre introduced the National Transit Oriented Development Policy in 2015, and many states and cities have formulated their TOD policy or are in the process of doing it. The main plan under the scheme is to promote public transport and development along the transit corridor.

Once the scheme receives approval from the Ministry, the states will get funds to implement the TOD policy, said an official.

The TDR aims to improve urban infrastructure, including improving road networks in cities.

For TDR, the NITI Aayog issued the guidelines for its implementation in 2020. This policy is aimed at slum development, providing essential infrastructure and others.