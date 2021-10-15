Centre has developed strategy to tackle Jammu and Kashmir situation: L-G Manoj Sinha

Condemning the terrorist attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday assured that the “selective and targeted" deaths would be avenged by destroying the “ecosystem of terrorism".

In an interview with CNN-News18, he revealed that the central government, with the help of intelligence agencies and security forces, has developed a full-fledged strategy to tackle the situation.

“I take the responsibility for these unfortunate killings. To ensure that such killings don’t happen again-we have developed a full-fledged strategy and our actions will be seen soon. It is a fact that there have been selective and targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to create an atmosphere of fear.

"For the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a rise in tourism, prospering, and development, those who couldn’t stand all of this orchestrated all of this to disrupt peace. Those who were killed, their deaths will be avenged. This ecosystem of terrorism will get destroyed," he told the publication.

Also read: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Earlier this week, the Lieutenant Governor had visited the family members of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, and offered his condolences to them for their "irreparable loss".

Chand was among the seven civilians killed by terrorists in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley recently.

Two teachers -- Supinder Kour, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu -- were shot dead on October 7 by members of The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of proscribed terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were killed two days after the outfit claimed responsibility for three more killings in the Union Territory.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on the evening of October 5. Minutes later, a "chaat" vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down elsewhere in the city. Around the same time, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

On October 2, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri at Srinagar's Karan Nagar locality and Mohammad Shafi Dar at the city's Batamaloo area.

Check out latest videos from DH:

(With PTI inputs)