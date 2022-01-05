Centre issues new home isolation guidelines as Covid cases surge

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

These guidelines are applicable to Covid-19 patients who have been clinically assessed and assigned as mild /asymptomatic cases (patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent). According to the ministry, home isolation is not recommended for immune-compromised patients (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer.

Under the new guidelines, patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over, according to the ministry.

In a massive surge, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases, highest since June last year, and 534 fatalities over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The country's Omicron tally rose to 2,135 with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst affected.

