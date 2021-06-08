Centre issues revised guidelines for vaccination; manufacturers to decide rates for pvt hospitals

The Government of India on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, to be implemented from June 21.

In a comprehensive set of guidelines, the Centre said that vaccine doses would be allocated to states/UTs "based on population, disease burden & vaccination progress. Wastage will affect allocation negatively".

The Centre will provide states/UTs advance information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them to be likewise allocated by them to districts and vaccination centres. How to prioritise vaccinations with the given supply schedule has been left to the states/UTs.

States have also been asked to publicise the availability of these vaccines at the district- and vaccination-centre level to make it more visible and convenient for citizens.

Private hospitals

Vaccine manufacturers will determine the prices of vaccines for private hospitals.

Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs. 150 per dose as service charges. State Governments may monitor the price being charged. The government also "encouraged" those who can afford to pay for jabs to use the vaccination centres at private hospitals.

