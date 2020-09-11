Centre launches Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 for climate-sensitive cities

Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched a framework that would help cities follow a climate-sensitive approach in urban planning and development.

The objective of the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 is to provide a roadmap for cities for combating climate change while planning and implementing their actions, including investments.

The framework has 28 indicators across five categories -- energy and green buildings, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity, mobility and air quality, water management and waste management.

The Climate Centre for Cities under the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is supporting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the implementation of the CSCAF 2.0.

The Minister also launched 'Streets for People Challenge', which aims to inspire cities to create walking-friendly and vibrant streets through quick, innovative, and low-cost measures in response to Covid-19 in collaboration with their citizens and assistance from experts.