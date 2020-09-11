Centre launches roadmap for climate-sensitive cities

Centre launches Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 for climate-sensitive cities

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Sep 11 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 19:28 ist
Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Housing Minister  Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched a framework that would help cities follow a climate-sensitive approach in urban planning and development.

The objective of the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 is to provide a roadmap for cities for combating climate change while planning and implementing their actions, including investments.

The framework has 28 indicators across five categories -- energy and green buildings, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity, mobility and air quality, water management and waste management.

The Climate Centre for Cities under the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is supporting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the implementation of the CSCAF 2.0.

The Minister also launched 'Streets for People Challenge', which aims to inspire cities to create walking-friendly and vibrant streets through quick, innovative, and low-cost measures in response to Covid-19 in collaboration with their citizens and assistance from experts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Urban Planning
Climate Change
waste management

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 