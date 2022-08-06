Centre looking to curtail Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament may be curtailed with the government reaching out to the Opposition on the issue as only three working days are left for business next week.

Sources said the government has informed the Opposition leaders that they intend to adjourn the Parliament sine die on August 8 or 10 and do not sit till August 12 as scheduled. A final decision has not been taken yet.

Tuesday and Thursday next week would be holidays owing to Moharam and Raksha Bandhan and Parliament can sit only on three days.

On August 8, sources said, the Zero Hour and Question Hour will be skipped to facilitate a farewell function in Rajya Sabha for retiring Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Vice President of the country. The second half of the day could see the passing of two bills and the proposal before the Opposition is that then the House adjourns sine die.

Another proposal is that the House adjourns on August 10, the last day of Naidu as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. There is speculation about Lok Sabha adjourning sine die on Monday and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The talk on Parliament street is that the Government is keen to cut short the MonsoonSession and end on August 8, instead of Aug 12. Bad. Why is the Narendra Modi government running away from Parliament," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien tweeted recently.

The session had seen acrimony between the government and the Opposition over a variety of issues. The first two weeks of the Monsoon Session were virtually washed out over the Opposition demand for a discussion on price rise.

The debate on price rise happened only last Monday in Lok Sabha and Tuesday in Rajya Sabha.

However, this has not led to peace inside the House as the Opposition wanted discussion on a variety of issues, including the misuse of central agencies like ED and the controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme.