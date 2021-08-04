Centre nod for SSA 2.0 with expenditure of Rs 2.94 lakh crore

Centre on Wednesday approved a revamped Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for the next five years with an expenditure of more than Rs 2.94 lakh crore, covering the entire gamut of school education from pre-school to Class 12.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the SSA 2.0 that will align school education with the National Education Policy (NEP), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“It will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools,” Pradhan told reporters here.

He said the SSA 2.0 will ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment which should take care of their diverse background, multilingual needs, different academic abilities and make them active participants in the learning process.

The scheme will now have a provision of up to Rs 500 per child for teaching-learning materials (TLM), indigenous toys and games, play-based activities per annum for pre-primary sections in government schools.

The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore which includes Central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore, the balance being borne by the states.

“The expansion of vocational education will be done in convergence with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other ministries providing funding for skills,” an official statement said.

It added that the existing infrastructure of schools and ITIs and polytechnics will be used to ensure optimum utilisation of the facilities, not only for school going children but also for out of school children.

The scheme also has provision for bagless days, school complexes, internships with local artisans, curriculum and pedagogical reforms.

A new component about appointment of language teachers has been added in the scheme, besides components of training of teachers and bilingual books and teaching learning material.