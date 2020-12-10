Centre open to amend provisions in new farm laws: Tomar

Centre open to amend provisions in new farm laws, says Narendra Singh Tomar as farmers intensify protests

'The government is open to amend objectionable provisions in the new laws,' Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 10 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 17:23 ist
Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

India's government is open to amending some provisions in new farm laws, the Union Agriculture Minister said on Thursday, after farmers rejected proposed changes to the controversial laws they said would harm their interests and help big food retailers.

Follow farmers' protest live updates here

Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, which had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

"The government is open to amend objectionable provisions in the new laws," Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters, adding the current system of procurement that ensures state-set prices for crops would continue.

