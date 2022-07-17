Centre, Opposition to battle on key issues in Parliament's Monsoon Session starting July 18

The government and Opposition are sharpening their armoury ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session starting Monday with both sides all set to lock horns over a variety of issues including the controversial Agnipath scheme, unemployment and misuse of central agencies.

Twenty-four new bills, besides eight other pending ones, are lined up for the Session ending on August 12. The session will also see the election of a new President and Vice President, with the latter also being the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

At the customary all-party meeting convened on the eve of the Session, the Opposition made it clear that they will not spare the government on issues like the controversial Agnipath military controversial recruitment scheme, unemployment and the use of central agencies like ED and CBI to target non-NDA leaders. The issue of the recent publication of unparliamentary expressions also came up during the meeting. It was clarified that there was no ban on any word but the government urged MPs to be careful while speaking.

Sources said BJD raised the issue of the Women's Reservation Bill while RJD brought up Caste Census. AAP is learnt to have raised the issue of the government denying clearance for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore.

Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Today in the all-party meeting many political parties, including those supporting NDA, pointed out the contradiction in the Modi Sarkar claiming credit for its Presidential candidate on the one hand and killing off the Forest Rights Act, 2006 on the other hand!,"