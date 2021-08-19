Centre recommends CBI probe into bus procurement by Delhi govt

The Centre has recommended a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, setting a new flashpoint with the AAP dispensation in the national capital.

The recommendation for a CBI probe by the Ministry of Home Affairs came after the matter was referred to it by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

A three-member committee formed by the Lt Governor in June had found procedural “flaws” in the annual maintenance contract of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

In a statement, the Delhi government rejected the allegations and insisted that a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, had given it a “clean chit”.

The Delhi government also accused the Modi government of “harassing” it by using the CBI.

“It is a politically motivated conspiracy against the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP wants to prevent the people of Delhi from getting new buses,” the Delhi government said.

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who had raised the matter in the Assembly, alleged there was a “scam” of thousands of crores of rupees in the bus procurement.

“The CBI enquiry has begun in the DTC bus procurement scam. The Delhi transport minister should be immediately removed and arrested,” Gupta said in a video message.

The DTC had last year floated two separate tenders for procurement of 1,000 low floor buses, and their AMC. The procurement contract was for Rs 850 crore, while the AMC for 12 year was worth Rs 3,412 crore.

The bus procurement contract was awarded to JBM Auto and Tata Motors on a 70:30 ratio. JBM Auto was the lowest bidder in the AMC tender.