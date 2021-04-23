Govt to give free food grains to poor in in May, June

Centre resumes free food grains for poor scheme as Covid-19 rages

Nearly 80 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act will be given five kilograms of food grains per person per month

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 19:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Friday announced it would provide free wheat and rice to the poor for May and June as they battle the vagaries brought on by the second wave of the Covid-19.

Nearly 80 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act will be given five kilograms of food grains per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

The PMGKAY was introduced last year for three months after the government announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme was later extended till November.

The free food grains will be over and above the monthly entitlement under the NFSA.

About 80 lakh tonne of food grains will be required to meet the demand for two months.

The initiative will cost the exchequer over Rs 26,000 crore, including the expenditure involved in interstate transportation of food grains.

Governments of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Kerala had demanded re-introduction of the PMGKAY scheme as the second wave of Covid-19 assumed gigantic proportions.

Under the PMGKAY last year, over 200 lakh tonne of free food grains were provided amounting to a fiscal outgo of over Rs 75,000 crore, covering 80.96 crore NFSA beneficiaries.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, and CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem had also asked the Centre to re-start the PMGKAY scheme.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana
grains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

 