Centre steps up efforts to reach out to farmers; BJP MLAs from Haryana speak in favour of farm laws

As agitating farmers went on a day-long hunger strike, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday stepped up efforts to reach out to farmers supporting the farm sector reforms, even as he held out an offer for talks with the protesting groups.

Seeking to portray acceptance of the reforms, Tomar met a delegation of farmers from All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), founded by late Sharad Joshi, who declared their support for the farm sector reforms.

“We are engaging with the farmers,” Tomar said after meeting the farmers’ representatives from Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.

The minister also met BJP MLAs and MPs from Haryana, who expressed their support for the three farm sector reforms.

The AIKCC was the fourth farmers’ group to have met Tomar and supported the three farm laws that have had farmer unions from across Punjab up in arms against the Modi government.

Farmers under the banner ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’ blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway, clashed with the police who had prevented their march towards the national capital.

Thirty-three farmer leaders, mostly from Punjab, who have been held six rounds of negotiations with the government observed a day-long hunger strike to press for their demand for the repeal of the three laws.

“Our message to the government is that due to its policies the ‘Annadatas’ had to observe fast today. The government should repeal the three farm laws,” Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Manjeet Singh said.

“We are ready for talks with the protesting farmers, but they have their own programmes lined up. We are awaiting proposals on clause-by-clause discussions with them,” Tomar said.

Tomar also met Home Minister Amit Shah before meeting with the farmer groups. BJP delegations from Punjab and Haryana also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, whose Jananayak Janata Party is in alliance with the BJP, met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Chautala, who is facing the heat due to the farmers’ agitation, said Agriculture Minister and Home Minister have been reaching out to the farmers and the next round of talks would be held soon.

“I hope 40 unions who came for talks earlier will also join the next round of talks as well and come to a conclusion,” Chautala said.