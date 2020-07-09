Centre tells e-commerce companies to display country of origin or face penalties

The Centre on Thursday asked e-commerce websites to mention the country of origin on products and warned that violation of the directives can attract penalties between Rs 25,000 and Rs one lakh and a one-year jail term for repeat offences.

Addressing a press conference here, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan said the rules in this regard, including the penalty clauses, were already in place and the government was now moving in to make it mandatory.

Paswan said the provision was made in June 2017 by amending the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules which came into force from January 1, 2018.

However, the rules were not strictly implemented and the renewed push for implementation comes amid calls for boycott of goods manufactured in China following the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh last month.

The Commerce Ministry, which registers e-commerce entities, is leading the discussions with e-commerce companies with support from the Consumer Affairs Ministry to ensure that there were no “different voices” on the issue.

“We have reiterated that we have rules in place and have now directed state governments to strictly enforce the provisions and take action against the violators,” Paswan said.

The sub-rule 10 of Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules state that an e-commerce entity shall ensure that mandatory declarations, including country of origin shall be displayed on digital and electronic networks used for e-commerce transactions.

“This will help consumers make an informed choice,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said.

On the penalties for violation of the Rules, Nandan said the first offence will attract a fine of Rs 25,000, which will be not less than Rs 50,000 for the second violation. The third offence will attract a fine of Rs one lakh or with imprisonment for a term of one year or with both.

On Wednesday, Commerce Ministry officials had held discussion with representatives of e-commerce companies who have reportedly sought more time to comply with the rules.