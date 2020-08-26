Centre to build 23 expressways in five years

To give a major boost to the infrastructure project, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to build 23 green expressways in the next five years.

The highways, which will connect major cities, business hubs and port cities, are to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The total length of the green expressways will be 7800 km. Plans are ready to tap full potential while building newer highways by laying optic fibre, transmission line and gas pipelines," said an official.

As per plan prepared by the Ministry, the Power Ministry will come up with plans for transmission line while the IT ministry can lay optical fibre cable network.

Of the planned 23 green expressways, the work on seven including Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already started.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency to build highways, will invite bids for most of the project next year, said the official from the Road Ministry.

Of the total proposed highways, 4 will be completed by 2023, 10 will be 2024 and nine will be completed by 2025.

The NHAI will set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to fund these projects. The NHAI aimed to get cheaper funds for SPV from pension and insurance funds, said the official.