Centre to introduce new toll collection system for highways: Gadkari

Centre to table new toll collection system for highways

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 20:32 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre is working on to introduce new toll collection system on highways, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government finalised the new toll collection system. It will be implemented in collaboration with the Russian government.

The new toll collection system would directly deduct the money from the linked bank account, Gadkari said while speaking at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week.

The recent passenger and commercial vehicles come with GPS. The government is likely to announce steps to install GPS systems in old vehicles too.

“We have thoroughly examined and finalized the GPS-based toll collection system with the help of the Russian government. And within 2 years, India would be toll booth-free. The GPS system will be used to track the vehicles and the due amount would be deducted from the respective bank accounts,” Gadkari said.

He also said once the GPS based toll collection system introduced, the National Authority of India (NHAI) could attract a revenue of Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 5 years.

