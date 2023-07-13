Centre transfers three HC judges

The Union government has approved the transfer of three High Court judges, about eight months after recommendations made the the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the President has transferred Justice D Ramesh, from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from the Telangana High Court to the Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul M Pancholi from the Gujarat High Court to the Patna High Court.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred the following Judges of High Courts:- pic.twitter.com/BA7nWLt3pG — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 13, 2023

Notably, the Collegium made the recommendations for transfer of Justices Ramesh and Kanneganti on November 24, 2022 and that of Justice Pancholi on September 29, 2022.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, however, had lodged their protest against Justice Pancholi's transfer out of the Gujarat High Court.

It had said transfer of Justice Pancholi, a senior judge, who was to enter the High Court Collegium, will be counter-productive to the administration of justice in Gujarat.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court Bar Association expressed its "serious concern" over the Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court and resolved to abstain work on Monday, July 17.

It asked the Collegium to revisit its recommendation in view of reduced strength of judges. It also asked the Central Government not to act upon the resolution and instead ask the Collegium to reconsider its decision.

It is to be noted that the SC Collegium had on Wednesday rejected the request made by three High Court judges, including Justice Kanth against their transfer.

The Collegium had said it had given a thoughtful consideration to requests, including by Justice Kanth to transfer him to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any neighbouring states, and found no merit in it.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, who was proposed to be transferred to the Kerala High Court from the Allahabad High Court, also requested for transfer to Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court. However, the Collegium rejected his request and reiterated its July 5 recommendation.

Justice Manoj Bajaj asked the Collegium to retain him at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. But the Collegium in his case too reiterated its July 5 recommendation to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court.