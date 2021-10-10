Centre warns Tata Power against sending panic SMSes

Insisting that there was no panic about power situation in Delhi, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday warned Tata Power of action for sending SMSes to power consumers counselling judicious use of electricity.

Singh, who held meeting with officials of power distribution companies in the national capital, producers and the power department said sending SMSes to consumers was “irresponsible behaviour”.

“We warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSes to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL and Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour,” the minister said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) on Saturday sent phone messages to its customers in Delhi, requesting them to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon. Tata Power DDL operates in the northwest Delhi region of the capital.

Singh said there was no power crisis in the country and the panic was created unnecessarily.

NTPC has also been advised to offer normative declared capacity to the Delhi DISCOMs as per their allocations from gas based power plants under respective PPAs.

If any DISCOMs is found to resort to load shedding despite power being available as per Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), action would be initiated against them.

However, the Delhi government did not buy the Centre's assurances.

The Centre's assurances failed to satisfy the Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP-run Central government of running away from the coal crisis.

