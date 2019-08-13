Chandrababu Naidu warns of revolt against Jagan's govt

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the ruling YSRCP of attacking his party cadre and warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy not to tempt people of the state to revolt against the state government.

The former chief minister alleged that his party men were attacked in Nellore and houses of TDP men were selectively bulldozed by civic authorities. “We won’t let the government to implement Pulivendula kind of politics in the state,” Naidu said warning that the TDP is left with no other option than getting down to agitation mode.

“We (TDP) wanted to play the part of a constructive Opposition, but it seems that there is no other way than to fight back,” he said while addressing a party meeting in Vijayawada.



“I urge the police to be impartial. They might be pressurised by the government in the name of transfers or demotions, but they should remember that they have taken a vow to do justice to all,” he said.

He justified his party’s support to the Union government in the passing of abrogation of Article 370. “I am pained by the fact that the YSRCP government has stopped all the developmental activities that I have begun. They even stopped Anna canteens that doled out Rs 5 per plate food to the poor,” he said.



Giving a call to the party cadre to prepare an action plan against the government, Naidu said the van on sale and movement of sand in the state has spiked the prices and led to the black market. “Now Jagan must tell who is involved in illegal sand trade,” Naidu questioned.



Naidu also condemned the state Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetharam’s outbursts during a YSRC party meeting in Srikakulam. “When people were asking about appointing YSRC party workers in the proposed village secretariats, the speaker called TDP workers as “Koun Kiska Gallu (people without address)” and to dump all the petitions filed by TDP men,” Naidu rued urging the speaker to maintain decorum.