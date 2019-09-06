Chandrayaan-2: When and where to watch moon-landing

The much-awaited Chandrayaan-2 is set to touch the darker side of the moon surface in less than 24 hours from now.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission aims to land a lunar lander Vikram and a rover Pragyan on the surface of the moon to learn more about lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, the lunar exosphere, and signatures of hydroxyl and water ice.

The ISRO has already carried four successful in-orbit manoeuvres to bring the landing module closer to the moon's surface for a smooth descent and landing.

The ISRO Chairman K Sivan has called the descent and landing as “the most terrifying 15 minutes” of its journey. The lander will start its descent on September 7 at around 1:30 am. The rover will roll out on the surface of the moon between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. If the lunar mission becomes successful, India will be the fourth country to make a soft lunar landing and conduct rover operation. Until now, the USA, USSR and China have successfully carried out soft lunar landing.

While the entire nation is excited to capture the historic moment, here are the sites where you can witness it live:

1. You can watch IChandrayaan-2 moon-landing on SRO's official YouTube channel.

2. You can also catch the live streaming of India's second moon-landing on Doordarshan National's Youtube channel.

3. The historic event will also be live-streamed by National Geographic channel by former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger.