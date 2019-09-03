Chidambaram custody extended, SC to hear case on Sept 5

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram would not be sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail here as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed for keeping him in CBI custody till September 5.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna ordered for maintaining the status quo even as the CBI led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the investigating agency may not require him for custodial interrogation.



CBI tells Supreme Court that it does not want any further custody of Congress leader #PChidambaram and he should be sent to Tihar under judicial custody. Supreme Court directs Congress leader P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till September 5. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/8lrNSHpVpI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The top court said, "we don't want to usurp the power of competent court".



However, since Chidambaram has challenged legality of his arrest and custody remand, the bench directed the trial court to extend his police custody till Thursday.

The top court put his writ petition for consideration on September 5.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, submitted that they would not press for interim bail which was filed on Monday in the trial court.

Chidambaram would be produced before the Special CBI judge on Tuesday itself.



#SupremeCourt orders #PChidambaram would remain in #CBI custody till Sep5 His counsel say they will not press for bail in trial court as SC fixes his writ petition against arrest for consideration on Friday. So, #PChidamabaram would not go to #Tihar for now.@DeccanHerald — AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) September 3, 2019

The apex court had already reserved its orders for September 5 on his plea against the Delhi High Court judgement of August 20, rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after rejection of his plea by the anticipatory bail in the two separate cases being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the FIPB clearance to the media group.

