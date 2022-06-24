Child rights body issues guidelines for entertainment industry

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued draft guidelines for children in the entertainment sector to regulate their participation in films, TV, reality shows, OTT platforms, news and content creation for social media websites.

As per the draft rules, no infant will be allowed on shows apart from programmes on breastfeeding and immunisation, and child artistes will not be made to participate in any show that ridicules, embarrasses or distresses them. Violations of the rules will include penal provisions, including a jail term of up to three years.

The guidelines, which are up on the website of the NCPCR for stakeholders to react to, were drafted in consultation with a committee of prominent people from the entertainment industry set up for the purpose.

The child rights body also said that since the last time guidelines were issued for children in the industry — the Guidelines to Regulate Child Participation in the Entertainment Industry” in 2011, there have been many amendments in related laws, including the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Child Labour Amendment Act, 2016, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

As per the rules, children will not be cast in roles or situations “inappropriate” to the child, or exposed to ridicule, insult, discouragement, harsh comments or behaviour that could affect their emotional health, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 will come into play in such situations. Additionally, adhering to section 77 of the same act, children should not be shown consuming alcohol, smoking or using any other substance. Children will have to register their names with the district magistrate.

“In programmes based on victims of child abuse, the content should be sensitively handled, and the way children are projected should not harm or risk their welfare,” the draft note states.

Additionally, children below the age of six will have to be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian on set, while those above six can be accompanied by someone known to the parent. For infants taking part in shoots for over an hour, a midwife or a nurse will need to be present.

The producer will be responsible for adequate food and water for the children, as well as gender-wise rest room; children will not be made to share dressing rooms with adults, especially of the opposite sex.

Producers will also be liable for making arrangements for the education of the child, and no assignment can extend beyond 27 days. Breaks will have to be given every three hours, and no child will work for more than six hours, or between 7 pm and 8 am.

For advertisements, the draft note states that children should not be ridiculed or made to feel inferior if they do not purchase a certain product, or be seen forcing parents to purchase them.