China finally reaches out to India ahead of UN meet

China has finally reached out to India after echoing its "all-weather ally" Pakistan for weeks to protest recent decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir.

China's Permanent Representative to United Nations Zhang Jun of late met New Delhi's envoy to the international organisation Syed Akbaruddin in New York. The meeting came almost a month after Akbaruddin-led New Delhi's diplomatic manoeuvres at the UN to block a move by Pakistan and China to bring back the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) back on the agenda of the Security Council.

Ever since Modi Government stripped J&K of its special status and reorganised it into two Union Territories, China has been echoing its "all-weather ally" Pakistan, accusing India of making an "illegal" and "unilateral" move to change the status quo in the disputed region.

Neither New Delhi, nor Beijing made public what Akbaruddin and Zhang discussed during the meeting between the two at the Permanent Mission of India at the UN.

Sources, however, told the DH that Akbaruddin – well-known to be a consummate diplomat – was certain to have utilised the opportunity to convey to Zhang the position of New Delhi on the issue of J&K.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Modi Government's recent decisions on J&K are "internal affairs" of India and aimed at safeguarding democracy and ensuring economic development and prosperity for the people of what had now been turned into a Union Territory.

What added to the significance of the meeting between Zhang and Akbaruddin is that it came ahead of a showdown between Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN.

The two leaders are likely to address the UN General Assembly at the headquarters of the international organization in New York on the same day – September 27. Khan is likely to criticise New Delhi's recent decisions on J&K and continue Pakistan's diplomatic blitzkrieg against India for the restrictions Modi Government imposed in the new Union Territory after August 5 as well as for the detention of the local political leaders. Modi on the other hand is expected to tear into Pakistan's Government and its Army, not only for exporting terror to India, but also for large-scale persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country.