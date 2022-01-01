China implements new border law, India concerned

India is likely to face more challenges at the northern border as China implements its new border law from Saturday.

Sources said that from now, China is likely to dig in its heels at the current disputed positions at the Line of Actual Control and will come up with more model border villages -- to be used both for military and civilian purposes.

Making a provocative assertion, China on December 30, 2021, renamed 15 places of Arunachal Pradesh in their map.

Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd) told IANS, "The new land border law is the latest attempt by China to unilaterally delineate and demarcate territorial boundaries with India and Bhutan."

Also Read — 'Invented' names do not alter status: India rejects Chinese names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

Explaining how this law has huge implications for India, Major General Kumar said that by bringing in such a law, in conjunction with accelerated construction of 624 "Xiaokong" known as model villages along and inside the disputed land boundaries with India, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has created conditions for a 'militarised solution' to the boundary issue.

"It is a hybrid unconventional warfare methodology, applied for taking over illegal control of sovereign spaces of other states and gets converted into a legalistic nation-building exercise which brooks no opposition," he said.

On October 23, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, passed a new law citing "protection and exploitation of the country's land border areas". The committee had stated that the new law will come into effect on January 1.

The law is not meant specifically for the border with India. China shares its 22,457-kilometre land boundary with 14 countries, including India, the third-longest, after the borders with Mongolia and Russia.

The new border law has 62 articles and seven chapters. As per the law, the People's Republic of China shall set up boundary markers on all its land borders to clearly mark the border. The type of marker is to be decided in agreement with the relevant neighbouring state.

The law further stated that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese People's Armed Police Force will maintain security along the border. This responsibility includes cooperation with local authorities in combating illegal border crossings.

Also Read — China's settlements, renaming aimed to gain edge in border talks

The law prohibits activities in the border area that could "endanger national security or affect China's friendly relations with neighbouring countries". This includes construction of any permanent buildings without authorisation from the authority concerned.

Further, it stated that citizens and local organisations are mandated to protect and defend the border infrastructure, maintain security and stability of borders and cooperate with government agencies in maintaining border security.

The law lays the path for the development of the border region. It states that the People's Republic of China will take up education and propaganda to "solidify the sense of community of China, to promote the spirit of China, to defend the unity and territorial integrity of the country, strengthen citizens' sense of the country and homeland security, and build a common spiritual home for the Chinese nation" among citizens in the border region.

Also Read — India insisted on 'complete disengagement' in all its talks with China on eastern Ladakh row: Centre

The state can take measures "to strengthen border defence, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people's life and work there, and promote coordination between border defence and social, economic development in border areas".

In effect, this suggests a push to settle civilians in the border areas. The law comes amid a border dispute with India.

India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 square kilometres of India's territory in Aksai Chin, which borders eastern Ladakh. Pakistan ceded to China about 5,180 square kilometres in 1963 from the Indian territory illegally occupied by it.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last 20 months and diplomatic and military talks are on to resolve the issues.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: