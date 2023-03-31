China, India identified as Russia's key partners

Russia's new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin on Friday identified China and India as main allies on the world stage.
Also Read: Ukraine war 'madness' threatening humanity: UN rights chief
The new 42-page document singled out ties with China and India, stressing the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centres of power and development located on the Eurasian continent."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube