China, India identified as Russia's key partners

The new 42-page document singled out ties with China and India

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 31 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 18:47 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin on Friday identified China and India as main allies on the world stage.

The new 42-page document singled out ties with China and India, stressing the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centres of power and development located on the Eurasian continent."

 

