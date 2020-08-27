China must pull back troops from LAC, says India

China must withdraw its soldiers from India’s side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to complete the process of disengagement the two sides had agreed upon to end the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh, New Delhi said on Thursday.

The process of disengagement or mutual withdrawal of troops from the face-off points along the LAC remained stalled, although a week has passed since senior diplomats of the two nations had a video conference and agreed to expeditiously resolve the “outstanding issues” to end the stalemate and resolve the stand-off.

Beijing on Thursday claimed that both the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had made progress in withdrawing front-line troops along the LAC.

“Since the Galwan Valley clash, China and India have held several rounds of talks through military and diplomatic channels, and progress has been made in disengaging the frontline troops of both sides, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence of the Chinese Government, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, said in Beijing.

Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the MEA, said that “complete disengagement” would require “re-deployment of troops” by both sides “towards the respective regular post on their respective sides of the LAC”.

“It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions,” he told journalists, adding: “Thus it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides.”

He quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stating in an interview to a web portal that any solution to the current stand-off along India-China disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh “must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings and not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally”.

He also referred to the External Affairs Minister’s comment that India and China had resolved all such stand-offs in the past through diplomatic engagements.

Meanwhile, the Global Times newspaper, which is run by the Communist Party of China, reported that over 80% of the people of the communist country would favour the use of force against India in case of “another border conflict”.